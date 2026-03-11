PM Modi Assures Safety Of Indians In Gulf Amid West Asia Conflict; Slams Indian National Congress For 'Provocative' Remarks

PM Modi In Kerala | X/

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the Indian government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indians living in the Gulf region amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Addressing a public rally in Ernakulam, the Prime Minister said India has always used its full strength to protect its citizens abroad.

‘New India Stands With Its People’

Referring to the large Indian diaspora working in Gulf countries, Modi acknowledged that many families in India are concerned about the escalating conflict in the region.

“It is natural for all of you to worry about the situation in West Asia today. Millions of our brothers and sisters work there. But remember that the BJP-NDA government is in power today. Whenever our citizens have faced trouble anywhere in the world, we have used all our strength to protect them,” he said.

He further stressed that the “new India” does not abandon its people during crises and continues to extend support to those caught in conflict zones.

Gulf Countries Helping Indians: PM

The Prime Minister also thanked friendly Gulf nations for assisting Indian citizens during the ongoing crisis. According to him, Indian embassies and diplomatic missions across the region are working round the clock to support citizens.

“Our embassies and missions are operating 24/7 to help Indians. They are providing food, accommodation and protection to those who need assistance,” he said, expressing satisfaction that Gulf governments are also ensuring the safety of Indian nationals.

Modi Targets Congress Over Remarks

During his speech, Modi criticised the Indian National Congress for what he described as irresponsible remarks on the government’s handling of the West Asia situation.

He alleged that the opposition party was attempting to politicise a sensitive global crisis.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress party is trying to do politics during such a serious global situation. They are giving provocative statements that could create disruption,” Modi said.

Call For Political Change In Kerala

Apart from foreign policy issues, Modi also used the rally to urge voters in Kerala to break the cycle of alternating governments led by the UDF and the LDF.

“You have given the Congress and the Left more than 70 years. Now give the BJP-NDA a chance to serve you. You will see the vision of a ‘Viksit Kerala’,” he said, appealing for political change in the state.