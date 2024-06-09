'Young Intern's Tweet Created Confusion': Ex-Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Clarifies Not Bringing 'Curtains Down' On 18-Yr Public Service

Rajeev Chandrasekhar |

Mumbai: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has deleted a tweet in which he announced his retirement from politics after 18 years. Rajeev claimed that the post was tweeted by a young intern who created some confusion, as the intern was only asked to post about thanking people for their inspiration and support during his 18 years of public service.

Earlier, the tweet read, "Today, curtains down on my 18-year stint of public service, of which 3 years I had the privilege to serve with PM Narendra Modi and TeamModi2.0. I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it turned out. My deepest thanks to all those I met, all those who supported me - and in particular all those karyakartas and leaders who so inspired and energized me. Thanks also to my colleagues in government over the last 3 years. As a BJP karyakarta, I will continue to support and work in the party."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the tweet was deleted and further issued a clarification over the news of his retirement. He said, "Today marks the end of my 18-year long stint as an MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during these 18 years of public service as an MP has created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work.

Earlier Tweet | X

He further said, "In order to avoid any further complexities on this, the tweet stands deleted. My work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of BJP, remain as relentless as before. Thank you to all who replied, messaged, and called."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor by a margin of over 16,000 votes from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Rajeev Chandrasekhar was Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology in Modi 2.0 cabinet.