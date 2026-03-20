Young Bengaluru Vet Doctor Mauled To Death By Hippopotamus At Shivamogga Zoo |

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a young veterinary doctor was mauled to death by a hippopotamus at Thyavarekoppa near Shivamogga, about 300 kms from Bengaluru.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Dr Sameeksha Reddy, who was appointed in the zoo recently on contract basis.

The incident has taken place at around 11.30 pm, when Sameeksha was returning to the clinic after treating a few birds in the aviator. While passing through the Hippopotamus enclosure, Sameera stopped to just click a photo of the animal. Suddenly, the animal attacked her and mauled her.

Sameeksha was rushed to Shivamogga hospital, where she breathed her last at around 6.30 am.

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While condoling the death of the doctor, Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered an investigation by a team of veterinary doctors and forest officials and submit a report within one week. He has asked the team to figure out if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) was being followed while animals were being treated.

The government has also announced compensation for the family members of the deceased doctor.