Karnataka News: SIT Files Charge Sheet Against 39 In Prajwal Revanna Obscene Videos Case

Prajwal Revanna | File Pic

Bengaluru: The issue obscene videos of former Hassan MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, that went viral before he was arrested on the charges of rape has taken a twist with the SIT filing a charge sheet against 39 people, mostly Congress and BJP workers.

However, it has raised many doubts, including from the complainant himself as the names of many prominent people like former BJP MLA from Hassan Preetham Gowda and the sitting Congress MP Shreyas Patel have been dropped.

Interestingly, couple of the accused include cousin of Hassan JD(S) MLA Swaroop Gowda, auditor of Bhavani Revanna (mother of Prajwal Revanna) are also accused in the charge sheet along with Prajwal Revanna's former car driver Karthik and others.

A week before the 2024 Parliamentary election voting in Karnataka, pen drives carrying obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna with multiple women were distributed in Hassan town. Later, a folder carrying all the videos went viral on social media. Just after the voting was completed, Prajwal Revanna fled to Germany, and he was arrested on his return to India.

Barring one former maid of Deve Gowda family, none of the women in the videos testified against Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has been convicted for life till his death by the trial court.

Meanwhile, Poorna Chandra, a Hassan based advocate filed a petition before the court to investigate the people behind distributing pen drives and making the obscene videos viral. In his petition, Poorna Chandra contended that distribution and making viral of these videos had outraged the modesty of many women and destroyed the lives of some married women. After filing an FIR in Hassan police station, a SIT was formed.

After two years of investigation, SIT has filed a charge sheet running up to 13,000 pages.

Complainant Poorna Chandra said that he had doubts about many main names had been deliberately dropped by the SIT while filing the charge sheet. ``I had given names of many important people, but their names do not figure in the charge sheet. I had also provided witness to prove involvement of these people, but it has not been considered.

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Meanwhile, another advocate Devaraje Gowda, who is A-6 in the charge sheet has said that he would be filing a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court against the charge sheet.

``As a matter of fact, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should have been A-1 in the case, followed by former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and MP Shreyas Patel. Even the names of their close associates like Quality Bar Sharath, Puttaraju, Karthik Gowda also have been dropped. But my name has been included prominently,'' Devaraje Gowda said.

``I was the first person to admit that a pen drive was given to me by an associate of Prajwal Revanna to use against him. However, I had refused to blackmail anyone. They had taken my laptop, mobile phone and everything and I don't know what they found in that,'' Devaraje Gowda added.