You won’t believe what Omar Abdullah looks like now

The special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was revoked by the Central Government through J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on August 5. A few days before the announcement, there was a vast deployment of security personnel in the Valley which raised suspicion among residents that some major decision was going to take place.

Following the announcement of revocation of Article 370, a clampdown was enforced in Jammu and Kashmir with restriction on movement along with detainment of senior leaders of leading political parties in the erstwhile state. Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti were also placed under house arrest.

After the clampdown, these leaders have not been seen in public, except for Farooq Abdullah, who spoke to the media from the balcony of his house in Srinagar. There were apprehensions surrounding the well-being of the detained leaders, which the state government countered by saying that they were comfortable and being given all the amenities including brown bread and a gymnasium.

Well, we can put those apprehensions to rest as a photo of former CM Omar Abdullah has cropped up on social media. In the photo, Omar Abdullah looks fine though it seems that he has lost some hair and put on a little bit of weight as well. Have a look at the picture yourself and let us know what you think.