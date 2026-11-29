A family in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut called off a wedding after the groom's family allegedly insisted on receiving an SUV as dowry. In a dramatic response, the bride's father handed over a toy Thar to the groom's family, saying they had demanded a car instead of valuing a human relationship.

The incident took place in Gyanpur village under the Bhawwanpur police station limits on Saturday. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the bride's father handing over a toy SUV to the groom's father and announcing the cancellation of the wedding.

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In the approximately 90-second video, the bride's father is heard saying, "Here, take this. Hold it in your hands. You did not need a human being; you needed a car. We have given you a Thar. Drive it. You stay happily at your home, and we will stay at ours."

He further introduces the groom's family as residents of Gyanpur in Meerut and says they had been waiting since morning for the car. He adds that it was already 10 pm and that the Thar demanded as dowry had finally been handed over to them. He also announces that the wedding had been cancelled and the engagement was being called off.

According to the details, the marriage had been arranged five months ago between the son of Shamsher, a resident of Gyanpur, and the daughter of Babbar, who lives in Saulana village under the Partapur police station limits in Meerut.

During the engagement ceremony, the bride's family had reportedly given the groom's family Rs 1 lakh along with other customary gifts.

Babbar had sold a piece of land about a month ago. The groom's family allegedly learnt about the sale and subsequently demanded a Mahindra Thar from the bride's father. Despite repeated attempts by Babbar to convince them otherwise, the groom's family reportedly remained firm on its demand.

When the groom's family refused to reconsider, the bride's father invited them to his house on Saturday for the Lalkhat ceremony, during which the wedding date is traditionally finalised. After making them wait from morning until around 10 pm, he handed over a plastic toy Thar and called off the marriage, returning the engagement.

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