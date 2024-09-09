'You Fool': Congress' Supriya Shrinate Slams Claims About Rahul Gandhi And Manmohan Singh's Daughter

(File photo) Congress' Supriya Shrinate |

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday (September 9) had very harsh words for a claim that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is now in the United States, met former prime minister Manmohan Singh's daughter Amrit Singh. She works for a grantmaking network funded by George Soros.

Soros is often targeted by his critics from India of allegedly undertaking activities inimical to India's interests.

Shrinate took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to counter the claim that Rahul Gandhi was with Amrit Singh.

Quoting a previous post made by a person calling himself an 'award winning journalist', Shrinate lashed out at him in strong words accusing him of aligning with the stance taken by Modi government and its officials.

Shrinate goes on to say that the woman in the picture is not Amrit Singh but Amulya, the wife of Rahul Gandhi's childhood friend Amitabh Dubey.

You fool, who survives on Doval’s bread crumbs



This a pic which has Rahul Gandhi’s childhood friend Amitabh Dubey and the lady is Amitabh’s wife, Amulya.



You miserable old man get a life https://t.co/3dKWhuUVqS pic.twitter.com/5pQeNW08NK — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 9, 2024

Social media users on X have given mixed reactions on Supriya Shrinate's post. Some lauded her post and criticising the journalist asking if there was ban on any person meeting anyone.

Some countered Shrinate's claim and said the lady in the photo was Amrit Singh indeed and challenged her to make a post comparing photos of both women.

"Why not counter it with the original photo?" posted a user.

Some of the users did not say anything about whether the lady in the photo was Amrit Singh or not but raised objection on the language Supriya Shrinate was using in her post.

"You should never talk like this.. As everyone is equal..." said one post.