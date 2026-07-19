'You Are Disgrace To Country': Kejriwal Slams NTA Over NEET Row

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the National Testing Agency (NTA), calling it "a disgrace to the country" over its handling of complaints related to the NEET UG 2026 examination.

Kejriwal's remarks came in response to an NTA advisory warning students and parents against submitting fake or AI-generated OMR sheets while seeking scrutiny of their answer sheets.

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In a post on X, the NTA said it was "closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints" and noted that several OMR sheets received for verification had turned out to be fake or AI-generated. The agency advised candidates to submit only original OMR sheets for scrutiny, warning that legal action could be initiated against those submitting fabricated documents.

Reacting to the advisory, Kejriwal accused the agency of intimidating students instead of addressing their concerns.

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"Don't threaten students. They worked so hard, and you have ruined the entire NEET examination. You are a disgrace to the country. Now you have the audacity to threaten helpless students with legal action? The least you could have done was to be sensitive, helpful and humble. Shame on you!" he wrote on X.

Soon after, the AAP chief released a video statement alleging fresh irregularities in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results. Referring to the earlier controversy over the alleged paper leak, Kejriwal claimed students were now reporting discrepancies in the re-exam results, with several alleging that their original OMR sheets had been replaced with those of other candidates.

Stepping up his attack on the Centre, Kejriwal said the government had failed to conduct even a single major examination without controversy.

"Serious irregularities have now surfaced in the re-NEET results as well. Where should these students go for justice? Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if your government cannot conduct one examination properly, how will you run the country? In the last 12 years, you have ruined the nation," he said.