NTA Debunks Fake NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Video, Warns Of Strict Action Against Rumour-Mongers

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday categorically denied claims of a paper leak in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, calling a viral social media video "fabricated" and warning that strict legal action is being taken against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

📌 OFFICIAL STATEMENT | NEET (UG) 2026



NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 21, 2026

The clarification came hours after the NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted across the country on June 21. A video circulating on various social media platforms alleged that the medical entrance examination paper had been leaked, triggering concern among lakhs of students and parents.

However, the testing agency dismissed the allegations as baseless and urged candidates not to fall for unverified information.

A video is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram before the examination.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This Claim is #FAKE



✅ According to @NTA_Exams, reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false.



🔗… pic.twitter.com/KisqaBsbML — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 21, 2026

NTA calls viral video ‘Completely Fake’

In an official statement issued after the examination, the NTA said its attention had been drawn to a fabricated video making false claims regarding the conduct of NEET UG 2026.

"The video is fake and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance," the agency said.

The NTA stressed that elaborate security arrangements were in place throughout the examination process and there had been no compromise in the integrity of the test.

The agency further stated that attempts to manufacture and deliberately circulate such misinformation were serious offences, particularly when they have the potential to create panic among students and their families.

Legal action initiated

Taking a strong stance against the spread of false information, the NTA said it has already initiated action against those behind the video.

According to the agency, efforts are being carried out in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and law-enforcement agencies to identify and take action against the originators of the content.

Appeal to students and parents

The NTA also appealed to students, parents and the general public to rely only on official sources for examination-related information.

Candidates have been advised to verify updates exclusively through the official NEET website and NTA's verified communication channels instead of forwarding or believing unverified posts circulating online.

The agency noted that more than 20 lakh aspirants depend on a fair and transparent examination process and urged the public not to amplify rumours that could disrupt the examination ecosystem.

Focus on maintaining examination integrity

The clarification comes at a time when examination authorities across the country have intensified surveillance and security measures to prevent malpractice and misinformation during major entrance examinations.

With the re-examination now completed, the NTA has maintained that the process was conducted smoothly and securely, adding that safeguarding the interests of genuine candidates remains its top priority.

As investigations into the source of the viral video continue, officials have urged students to remain calm and await further announcements through official channels only.