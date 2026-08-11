'You Are A Lecherous Kind Of Man': Congress’ Supriya Shrinate Hits Back At BJP MP Giriraj Singh Over Rahul Gandhi’s Boat Viral Photo

A photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on a boat with a woman and a child has triggered a political exchange after Union Minister Giriraj Singh questioned the circumstances surrounding the image. Singh shared the photograph on X and asked Gandhi to disclose where and when it was taken and identify the people accompanying him.

Giriraj Singh Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Photo

Sharing the image, Singh wrote, “Rahul ji, where is this picture from, when is it from, and who are these people with you?” The BJP leader’s post showed Gandhi seated on a boat at sea alongside a woman wearing a hijab and sunglasses and a young boy in swimwear.

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The photograph, which appears to have been taken during a holiday, quickly drew attention online, with questions being raised over the identities of the people accompanying Gandhi and the location where the picture was clicked.

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi

Congress hit back at Singh’s post, with party leader Supriya Shrinate strongly defending Gandhi and criticising the BJP minister’s remarks. Shrinate said the woman and child in the photograph are the wife and son of one of Rahul Gandhi’s friends and that they were together during a family vacation.

“The woman and child in the picture are the wife and child of Rahul ji’s friend they were on a family vacation together. The friend is not in the photo,” Shrinate said, accusing Singh of having a “lecherous” mindset for questioning the presence of a woman alongside Gandhi.

Photo Sparks BJP-Congress Online Sparring

Shrinate further attacked Singh, saying, “Women are not comfortable around slimy creeps like you don't get frustrated.” Her response added a sharper political dimension to the controversy, turning the exchange into another round of BJP-Congress sparring on social media.

Some social media posts have claimed that the photograph was taken at Lake Ray Roberts in Texas, although the location has not been independently established from the information available in the posts.

The controversy has since generated considerable online engagement, with users posting edited versions of the image and bringing up unrelated political controversies. The exchange comes amid continuing political clashes between the BJP and Congress, with social media frequently becoming a battleground for accusations and counter-attacks.