India

Updated on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:59 PM IST

'Yogya Sarkar needed in UP, not Yogi': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

FPJ Web Desk
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took pot shots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the CM does not even know how to operate a laptop and mobile phone.

"A 'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'. The one that knows to operate laptop, internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either", the Samajwadi Party chief said.


"BJP does politics of 'destruction not development'. It has deceived the people. If anyone is defaming Azamgarh, it's BJP...The way they killed a trader, it brought bad name to the the district. The CM had cases against him, he withdrew them", the former CM alleged.

Yadav on Saturday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not worry about 2024 but answer people's questions in 2022.

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not worry about 2024 (general elections) but answer people's questions in 2022 (assembly elections)." "People of Gorakhpur are waiting to see development. I have come here to appeal for the development of the state," said the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief is leading the party's 'Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held early next year.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:59 PM IST
