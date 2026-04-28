'Yogi’s Trigger-Happy Cowboy Sent To Bengal': TMC’s Explosive Attack On BJP Over Ajay Pal Sharma’s Deployment As Poll Observer | VIDEO

Kolkata: Political tensions in West Bengal flared sharply on Tuesday after the Trinamool Congress launched an explosive attack on the BJP over the appointment of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma as poll observer.

Sharing a response to the incident TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta. slammed him as Yogi Adityanath’s “trigger-happy cowboy”, warning that “Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh” and intimidation will not be tolerated.

Video Sparks Political Storm

The controversy erupted after Moitra posted a video allegedly showing Sharma dancing with women in a private setting. The clip, widely circulated by TMC leaders and the party’s official handles, quickly snowballed into a major political flashpoint.

The timing of the video’s release is significant, as Sharma has been appointed by the Election Commission as a police observer for S24 Parganas an area considered politically sensitive.

TMC’s Explosive Attack

Reacting strongly, the Trinamool Congress launched a blistering attack on the officer, questioning both his neutrality and past record.

“This is the man sent to ‘monitor’ Bengal? A trigger-happy ‘encounter specialist’ with a history of turning the uniform into a weapon for power and vendetta. Let it be clear Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh, and we will not be intimidated.”

TMC leaders repeatedly referred to Sharma as a “favourite cop” of Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of aggressive policing and alleging a controversial past.

Past Allegations Resurface

The party also revived allegations linked to a 2020 cash-for-postings racket, in which Sharma was reportedly named in internal inquiries. At the time, he was transferred from Rampur and faced scrutiny, including a vigilance probe recommendation.

Additionally, TMC cited a complaint filed by a woman who accused him of personal misconduct claims that Sharma has denied. While reports at the time mentioned FIRs and departmental action, he has continued to serve in senior policing roles since.

Warning to Officer

TMC leaders issued a pointed warning, asserting that any attempt to act beyond the mandate of a neutral observer would be resisted politically.

Their messaging underscored a broader narrative: that Bengal’s political landscape would not tolerate what they described as “heavy-handed” tactics associated with policing in Uttar Pradesh.

Counter-Narrative: Tough Policing Image

Sharma, a native of Ludhiana, has built a reputation in Uttar Pradesh as an 'encounter specialist' known for his tough-on-crime approach under the Adityanath government.

Read Also UP Encounter Specialist Ajay Pal Sharma Allegedly Seen Dancing With Women In VIDEO Shared By TMC MP...

In a separate video shared online, he is seen warning alleged TMC-linked individuals against voter intimidation, reportedly saying they should not 'cry later' if strict action is taken.

High-Stakes Political Undertone

The episode has added another layer of friction between the ruling TMC and authorities overseeing election processes, with the party framing the appointment as politically loaded.

As Bengal’s political climate heats up, the controversy reflects the deep mistrust between state leadership and central institutions tasked with maintaining electoral oversight.