UP Encounter Specialist Ajay Pal Sharma Allegedly Seen Dancing With Women In VIDEO Shared By TMC MP Mahua Moitra

X/@MahuaMoitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday shared a purported video showing Uttar Pradesh’s encounter specialist IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma dancing with women in a room.

The video allegedly shows him standing in front of a woman and clapping as she performs a step while sitting on the floor. Some men can be seen seated on a nearby sofa. Another video allegedly shows the cop standing behind the woman in close proximity as she dances on the song "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai". The room has dim, colourful lights.

"Fair & lovely Babua @DripsAjaypal - good to see you enjoying yourself FantaCop style. Stay Thanda Thanda Cool Cool. Bengal is always Trinamool," Moitra shared on X.

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The Krishnanagar MP also claimed in the comments section that the video was real. "Real. Do you think I would post it if it weren’t? Am not BJP IT Cell," she said when asked by a user about the authenticity of the video.

Earlier, a video shard by BJP West Bengal on X showed the officer, who is deployed as a police observer in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, issuing a stern warning to Falta TMC candidate Jehangir Khan, saying he would be "dealt with properly" if his people continued to "threaten" voters in the constituency ahead of the second phase of voting.

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In the video going viral, Ajay Pal Sharma was seen warning Jehangir Khan’s family: "Tell him, we’ll deal properly with him if his men continue to threaten...don’t cry or regret it then."

Jahangir Khan is reportedly considered close to CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

About Ajay Pal Sharma

41-year-old Ajay Pal is currently posted as Additional CP (Law and Order) in Prayagraj. Prior to this, he has served as SP/SSP in five districts. During his 22-month tenure as SP in Jaunpur, he conducted a record 136 encounters. This is the highest number of encounters during any SP's tenure in any district, according to a report by Bhaskar English.

Second Phase & Result Dates

The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 29 April, and the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.