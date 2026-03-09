'Hold Your Horses Till You Get BJP Ticket’: TMC's Mahua Moitra Slams CEC Gyanesh Kumar As He Waves To Public At Kolkata Airport

X/@MahuaMoitra

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday slammed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as he waved to people after arriving in Kolkata on Sunday (March 8, 2026) for a three-day visit to review preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled within the next two months.

Taking to X, Moitra said, "Hello @ECISVEEP what’s with the rockstar style waving ? You’re a CEC on a full bench pre election visit on taxpayer money. Hold your horses till you get that BJP election ticket at least!"

The CEC will hold meetings with officials of the West Bengal government and representatives of political parties over the next few days.

According to news agency PTI, black flags were waved and slogans were raised by TMC members against the Election Commission as Kumar was travelling by road from Kolkata Airport to his hotel.

Security personnel deployed in large numbers barricaded the protesters, preventing them from coming onto the road through which the CEC was travelling to his hotel from the airport.