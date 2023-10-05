'Yogi Govt To Extend Bus Services To Every Village Soon': UP Transport Minister

In UP All Villages To Have Government Bus Service By Year End: Transport Minister of UP, Daya Shankar Singh | File

The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is set to extend state-owned bus services to every village in the near future. Daya Shankar Singh, the Transport Minister of UP, has officially announced the state's intention to ensure that government buses reach every village by the end of this year. In line with Chief Minister Yogi's vision, the objective is to provide government bus services to every village in the state by December.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh is home to 1,00,983 villages, with a total of 59,163 village panchayats. Among these, only 4,593 village panchayats lack government bus services.

Survey to identify needy villages to be conducted soon

Venketeshwar Lu, Principal Secretary of Transport in UP, revealed that a survey will soon be conducted to identify the villages lacking bus services. This survey will also assess whether the routes to these underserved villages are suitable for motor vehicles. To facilitate the survey process, the transport department will establish two teams to conduct assessments in each district, with the survey report expected to be completed within a week.

Transport Minister Daya Shankar emphasized that during the survey, officials should make note of villages without government bus services within a two-kilometer radius, considering them as underserved areas. Separate bus services will be initiated for these villages. He added that a comprehensive survey will help determine the passenger demand for each village.

It's worth noting that the Yogi Government has already achieved the connection of every district to the state capital through government buses. Furthermore, special services have been launched, connecting prominent cities in Uttar Pradesh to the national capital, Delhi. The expansion of bus services to villages across the state represents another significant step in improving public transportation and connectivity for residents of Uttar Pradesh.

