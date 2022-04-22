Yogi govt mulling new policy to make Uttar Pradesh a textile hub

Lucknow: To make Uttar Pradesh a textile hub, Yogi Government would soon come out with a new policy. The proposed new textile policy is aimed at increasing investment in this sector and creating employment opportunities.

The state government is expected an investment of Rs 7500 crore and the creation of five lakh job opportunities after the new textile policy is being enforced. Besides, the Yogi government would spend Rs 10000 crore for setting up textile parks of global standard. Not only this, the government has also planned to set up an Apparel Park in Noida with an investment of Rs 3000 crore. As per plans, 115 export-oriented units (EOU) of readymade garments would come up in this Apparel Park. The process to set up this park would begin in June this year and foundation is likely to be laid down in July. The commercial production in the units of Apparel Park would begin by the year 2025.

According to the officials, the new textile policy would be introduced in coming two months. The state government has taken advice from the experts to prepare the policy. Besides Apparel Park, the state government has decided to set up five textile parks on private public partnership (PPP) mode in the state. The land for these parks would be identified by September this year and commercial production in it is expected by the year 2026.

Officials of textile department in UP, informed that flatted factory complex would be constructed in cities known for this industry. In the first phase, such complexes would come up in Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Agra. The state government would develop textile parks under the PM Mitra scheme of central government. Besides providing infrastructure for the textile industry, the state government would also focus on skill development of weavers and marketing of their produce. The state government would sign memorandum of understanding (MOU) with online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to boost sale of 'Made in UP' clothes.

It may be mentioned that there are more than 2.58 lakh power looms and 1.91 lakh handlooms in UP. Two dozen districts in the state have a majority of weavers.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 06:06 PM IST