Yogi Adityanath strikes gold – in Naxal-hit Sonbhadra

“The Son hills have 3,000 tonnes of gold ore locked in, as per the estimate of Geological Survey of India which explored the area for years. The State mining department has also found a goldmine in Hardi hills with estimated 650 tonnes of gold ore,” KK Rai, Mining Officer of Sonbhadra, confirmed the development with The Free Press Journal.

The amount of gold in Son mine is nearly 3 gram per tonne while Hardi has got 1 gram per tonne, officials said.

“Not only the mines are rich in minerals, but it is easy to dig them up, as they are in a hillock not deep under earth’s crust,” says Rai.

After requisite forest clearances and pay out of compensation, the mines would be auctioned through e-tenders, said Rai. The worth of the twin goldmines has not been disclosed.

There is another feel good factor to the story. The search for uranium – a rare earth mineral is also on in the area, confirmed Rai.

Sonbhadra lies between the beautiful Vindhya and Kaimur Hills and is known to be rich in minerals ranging from coal, bauxite and limestone. The district shares borders with Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh and has a large number of power stations as well; it is, in fact, regarded as the energy capital of India.

Gold is one of the rarest elements in the world, making up roughly 0.003 parts per million of the earth’s crust. Finding mineral deposits is a cost-intensive business.