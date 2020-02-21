Yogi Adityanath strikes gold – in Naxal-hit Sonbhadra

Lucknow: From massacres of tribal(s) to murders of politicians and from Maoist-attacks to poorly equipped schools, Uttar Pradesh’s most back-ward and Naxalite-infested district Sonbhadra often remains in news for all the wrong reasons.
Things are set to change now.
After almost two decades of speculation, geological experts have confirmed that there are two rich goldmines in this hilly-forest district with 3,650 tonnes gold ore. The mines are likely to be auctioned, now.
A seven-member team of the mining department reached Sonbhadra on Thursday for geotagging the mining sites and for meeting the local forest officials. The latter are tasked with the responsibility of mapping forest land in the goldmine area.
“The Son hills have 3,000 tonnes of gold ore locked in, as per the estimate of Geological Survey of India which explored the area for years. The State mining department has also found a goldmine in Hardi hills with estimated 650 tonnes of gold ore,” KK Rai, Mining Officer of Sonbhadra, confirmed the development with The Free Press Journal.
The amount of gold in Son mine is nearly 3 gram per tonne while Hardi has got 1 gram per tonne, officials said.
“Not only the mines are rich in minerals, but it is easy to dig them up, as they are in a hillock not deep under earth’s crust,” says Rai.
After requisite forest clearances and pay out of compensation, the mines would be auctioned through e-tenders, said Rai. The worth of the twin goldmines has not been disclosed.
There is another feel good factor to the story. The search for uranium – a rare earth mineral is also on in the area, confirmed Rai.
Sonbhadra lies between the beautiful Vindhya and Kaimur Hills and is known to be rich in minerals ranging from coal, bauxite and limestone. The district shares borders with Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh and has a large number of power stations as well; it is, in fact, regarded as the energy capital of India.
Gold is one of the rarest elements in the world, making up roughly 0.003 parts per million of the earth’s crust. Finding mineral deposits is a cost-intensive business.
