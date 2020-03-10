Yogi Adityanath govt not to take down hoardings naming anti-CAA protestors, to challenge Allahabad HC order

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has not removed the controversial hoardings, naming and shaming those accused of violence during protests against the citizenship laws, despite the high court order.

Sources said that the Chief Minister has asked the law officials to prepare a petition challenging the high court order.

The petition would be filed later this week.

The Allahabad High Court, on Monday, had said that the government's move to display photographs and personal details of the accused on roadside hoardings was 'an unwarranted interference in privacy'.

Asking the government to remove the posters "forthwith", the court had asked it to submit a compliance report to the registrar general by March 16.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, media advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said, "We are examining the Allahabad High Court order. It is being examined on what basis the order was passed to remove the posters. Our experts are examining it."