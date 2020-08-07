Yoga guru Ramdev to set up 'gurukul' in Ayodhya for Indians and international travellers

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that the Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya for Indians and international travellers. "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Mandir event...To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here," Ramdev told ANI here at Ram Janambhoomi site.

According to a report by Business Standard, the Patanjali Yogpeeth has decided to construct a Gurukul where people from across the world would come to learn Yoga and Vedic culture of the country.

As per Business Standard's report, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had already prepared a proposal to set up a new spiritual township called Ichchwakupuri. The UP government is planning to develop this new township like Angkorwat in Cambodia at the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.