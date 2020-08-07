Yoga guru Ramdev to set up 'gurukul' in Ayodhya for Indians and international travellers

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that the Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya for Indians and international travellers. "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Mandir event...To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here," Ramdev told ANI here at Ram Janambhoomi site.
According to a report by Business Standard, the Patanjali Yogpeeth has decided to construct a Gurukul where people from across the world would come to learn Yoga and Vedic culture of the country.
As per Business Standard's report, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had already prepared a proposal to set up a new spiritual township called Ichchwakupuri. The UP government is planning to develop this new township like Angkorwat in Cambodia at the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.
In a highly-anticipated event watched by millions on television, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 5 laid the foundation here of a Ram temple, the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and marked the fulfilment of one of its core poll promises.
Amid the chanting of shlokas, Modi consecrated the very first bricks for the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The wait of centuries has ended, he said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony, made possible by a Supreme Court verdict last year allowing the construction of the temple at the site where 'kar sevaks' demolished a mosque in 1992.
(Inputs from Agencies)
