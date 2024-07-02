'Baalak Buddhi...Tumse Na Ho Paaega': PM Modi's Veiled Dig At Rahul Gandhi In Parliament (Video)

X

Amid massive ruckus and sloganeering by INDIA bloc MPs, PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday, took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi on his 1st speech in the lower House as the the leader of the Opposition. PM Modi said that yesterday the Parliament saw the "Baalak Buddhi" lamenting.

“Yesterday we saw Baalak Buddhi lamenting in the Parliament…I will tell you a story, a child came back from school and started crying loudly in front of his mother saying I was beaten up in school today and the mother got worried. She asked him what was the matter, but he was not saying anything. The child was not saying that today in school he abused another child's mother, he had torn the books of a child, he had called the teacher a thief. We saw the same childish act in the House yesterday."

"The entire country is now telling him: tumse na ho paaega (you won't be able to perform)," PM Modi added.

Attacking the Congress party on its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said, “I remember an incident, there was a boy who scored 99 marks and he used to show it to everyone. When people heard 99, they used to encourage him a lot. Then a teacher came and said why are you distributing sweets? He did not score 99 out of 100 but 99 out of 543. Now who will explain to that child that you have created a world record in failure.”

"This is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress. It would have been better if Congress had accepted its defeat and respected the mandate of the people but they are busy doing some 'Sirsasana' and Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the minds of the citizens of India that they have defeated us...Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai," PM Modi added.

Taking a dig at the Opposition who were continuously raising slogans of "Nyay do" while PM Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said that saturation of government schemes leads to social justice in the true sense.

"Saturation is true social justice and the country's people have confided in us by electing us to power for the third time," he said.

Prime Minister said that his government believed in "Justice to All, Appeasement to None".

"Appeasement has destroyed this country. And so we believed in the principle of Justice to All, Appeasement to None," he said.

PM Modi said that people have voted them to power after seeing their track record in the last 10 years.

"After seeing our track record for the last 10 years, India's people have supported us and have given us the opportunity to serve 140 crore people," he said.