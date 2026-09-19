'Yesterday They Threw Eggs, Today I Returned Them Bottles': Ravneet Bittu Detained After Protest Near Punjab CM Mann’s Convoy | VIDEO

Ludhiana: BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police on Saturday after staging a protest near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s convoy outside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana.

Bittu held up a bottle of liquor as Mann’s convoy arrived for the Kisan Mela, saying he was “returning the bottle” to the Chief Minister. He also displayed eggs and tomatoes, referring to the alleged attack on his convoy a day earlier. The incident was reported by The Tribune and India Today.

Bittu Holds Liquor Bottle, Eggs And Tomatoes During Protest

According to The Tribune, Bittu staged the protest outside Gate No. 8 of PAU ahead of Mann’s arrival at the Kisan Mela. Holding a liquor bottle and tomatoes, the BJP leader took a swipe at the Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

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Bittu also brought eggs and tomatoes that he said were left over from the alleged attack on his cavalcade on Friday. He described Saturday’s gesture as a response to the incident and said BJP workers would exercise their democratic right to protest if AAP workers continued to demonstrate against BJP leaders.

“I can also attack in a similar manner, but the BJP can never stoop so low,” Bittu said, according to The Tribune.

Police detained Bittu and took him away from the PAU gate. Reports differed on the precise nature of his actions: police reportedly said he tried to throw eggs and tomatoes towards the convoy, while Bittu’s side described the gesture as an attempt to return the items from the previous day’s incident.

Bittu’s Convoy Allegedly Attacked Near Batala

The protest followed an incident on Friday, September 18, when Bittu alleged that his convoy was attacked near Ghasitpura village, close to Batala, while he was travelling from Amritsar to Pathankot for the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’.

As reported by India Today and The Times of India, Bittu claimed that a large group of people surrounded his cavalcade and threw eggs, tomatoes and stones at the vehicles. He alleged that some vehicle windows were damaged and that people at the spot issued threats.

Bittu accused individuals allegedly linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being involved. His office said his security team apprehended three people after the incident. These allegations have not been independently established.

BJP Leader Accuses AAP, Police Of Failing To Act

Following the alleged attack, Bittu criticised the Punjab government and accused the state police of failing to ensure his security. He said he had brought the matter to the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Punjab Director General of Police.

In an interview with India Today, Bittu described the alleged attack as “pre-planned” and claimed that more than 200 people were present. He also alleged that police personnel failed to prevent the confrontation.

The claims regarding the attackers’ political links and alleged police involvement remain allegations made by Bittu and his side. The incident has intensified the public confrontation between the BJP and the ruling AAP in Punjab.

Political Tensions Escalate In Punjab

Bittu’s detention came amid a growing exchange between BJP and AAP leaders following the alleged attack on his convoy. The BJP leader said his protest outside PAU was intended as a response to the previous day’s incident.

The developments unfolded as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.