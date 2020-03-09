Yes Bank Crisis: ED seizes painting of Rajiv Gandhi bought by Rana Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, the central probe agency is investigating the M.F. Hussain painting sold by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Kapoor for a whopping Rs 2 crore.

However, Congress leaders slammed the BJP for raising unsubstantial questions to link Priyanka despite her mentioning the painting in her income tax returns. According to ED officials related to probe, Maharashtra Congress leader Milind Deora had written to Kapoor on May 1, 2010 and asked him to approach Priyanka Gandhi directly to buy the painting - a portrait of her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The same painting was sold to Kapoor in June 2010. An ED official said that the painting sold by Priyanka to Kapoor will be probed as the valuation of the painting was not done before it was sold. The official also said that as the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi was gifted to the then Prime Minister during the Congress centenary in 1985, and thus it was the property of the the party.