'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan Over 'Misleading’ Manifesto - VIDEO

Arrah: Calling Mahagathbandhan's manifesto a "bunch of lies" and an attempt to mislead people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack at the opposition that it is the "public; they know everything" (ye public hai sab jaanti hai).

The Prime Minister emphasised that in the National Democratic Alliance's "Sankalp Patra", provisions related to children's education, family healthcare, employment opportunities for the youth, and irrigation facilities for farmers have been made.

"On one hand, the NDA has presented an honest manifesto, while on the other hand, those from the jungle raj have turned their manifesto into a document full of lies, deceit, and attempts to mislead the public. Do the people, our janata janardan, look foolish to them? Don't forget, this is the public; they know everything. In the NDA's Sankalp Patra (resolution document), there are strong provisions for children's education, family healthcare, employment opportunities for the youth, and irrigation facilities for farmers," the Prime Minister said.

He emphasised that several other robust measures have been proposed to empower women and daughters, so that women of Bihar, as much as possible, can become "Lakhpati Didis." "Along with this, several robust measures have been proposed to empower women and daughters, so that as many sisters of Bihar as possible can become Lakhpati Didis (women earning over a lakh rupees)," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi highlighted Bihar's high youth population, terming it the reason behind NDA putting emphasis on education and skill development in the state. He reiterated the promise of 1 crore jobs and employment opportunities to the people of the state, mentioning that ways to achieve the goal have also been mentioned in the manifesto.

"Bihar is among the states with the highest youth population, and that is why the NDA is putting great emphasis on education and skill development here. This commitment is clearly reflected in our Sankalp Patra. Our resolve is that the youth of Bihar should work in Bihar itself and make the state proud. To achieve this, we have announced the creation of one crore (10 million) jobs in the coming years not just an announcement, but a detailed plan that has been placed before the people. Our goal is to make Bihar a hub of "Made in India", he added.

Apart from Arrah, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a rally in Nalanda and will later travel to Patna for a roadshow.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

