'Ye bakwas band karo apna': Yogi Adityanath reprimands Noida DM, transfers him later

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday came down heavily on Noida District Magistrate BN Singh for failing to manage the coronavirus outbreak in the district.

In a video going viral on the internet, Adityanath can be seen scolding Singh. He said, "Ye bakwas band karo apna (stop talking rubbish)."

He further added, "It is because of your rubbish that we have reached this stage. Instead of carrying out your responsibilities efficiently, you are passing on the blame to each other. It has been two months since we had issued an alert for the state (for COVID-19)."

Watch Video: