'Ye bakwas band karo apna': Yogi Adityanath reprimands Noida DM, transfers him later

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday came down heavily on Noida District Magistrate BN Singh for failing to manage the coronavirus outbreak in the district.
In a video going viral on the internet, Adityanath can be seen scolding Singh. He said, "Ye bakwas band karo apna (stop talking rubbish)."
He further added, "It is because of your rubbish that we have reached this stage. Instead of carrying out your responsibilities efficiently, you are passing on the blame to each other. It has been two months since we had issued an alert for the state (for COVID-19)."
However, hours after the Chief Minister's rap, BN Singh, in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary said that he doesn't want to remain on the post of Noida DM due to personal reasons and said that he should be allowed to make use of his 3 month earned leaves.
Immediately later, news of transfer of BN Singh broke. "B N Singh has been transferred to Board of Revenue; action likely against him after probe into leak of his leave application to media," said UP Chief Secretary.
Now, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre has been appointed as the new Noida District Magistrate.
Suhas Yathiraj, who was DM Prayagraj until today, is also a self-taught Para-Badminton champion.
Meanwhile, as of 6 pm on Monday, there are 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 17 people have been declared recovered/discharged (8 in Agra, 6 in Noida, 2 in Ghaziabad, and 1 in Lucknow). Test results of 89 people are still awaited, said Uttar Pradesh Health Department
