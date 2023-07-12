Yamuna Records Highest-Ever Level, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Abnormally High Volumes Of Water Released By Haryana'

As river Yamuna in Delhi touched its highest ever water-level on Wednesday (July 12) afternoon, politics in the capital is intensifying too as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Yamuna water levels were rising due to "abnormally high volumes of water released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage." The Delhi Chief Minister also urged Centre to intervene in the matter and "ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further."

Yamuna records highest-ever water-level

The Yamuna river in Delhi recorded its highest-ever water level at 207.55 metres in the city, government agencies said on Wednesday. Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days, following record rainfall in over 40 years. Peopel living near the low-lying areas near Yamuna were already evacuated as the water-level in Yamuna rose in the last few days.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said that the government was keeping a close eye on the situation. "The Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle any situation. We are regularly conducting evacuations near the Yamuna River. Several embankments have been installed to prevent the breach of water. We are monitoring the situation continuously," said Atishi speaking to ANI.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, inhabited by around 41,000 people, are considered prone to flooding. Encroachments on the river floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department and private individuals, reported news agency PTI.

