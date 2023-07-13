 Yamuna Level In Delhi Rises Further, Water-Logging In Ring Road Near ITO & Kashmiri Gate; Visuals Surface
The Yamuna water level reached at 208.46 metres on Thursday (July 13) morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Visuals from Kashmiri Gate and ring road near ITO | ANI/Twitter

As river Yamuna has breached its 45 year old record and is flowing at its highest ever mark, the river is causing floods in low-lying areas in Delhi near the banks of the river. The latest update on Yamuna overflowing says that on Thursday (July 13) monring at 7 am, water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 208.46 metres. The river crossed the highest flood record of 207.49 metres at 1 pm on Wednesday (July 12).

article-image

Traffic affected after GT Karnal road in Delhi gets flooded after rise in water level of Yamuna River.

Visuals from Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul'.

Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna.

"Extremely concerning. Yamuna water enters the Ring Road near the ITO flyover," tweeted a user with visuals.

Political Slugfest over Yamuna water levels rising

On Wednesday, as Yamuna water levels reached its highest-ever mark, politics broke out as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal said that Yamuna water levels were rising due to "abnormally high volumes of water released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage." The Delhi Chief Minister also urged Centre to intervene in the matter and "ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further."

article-image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote a letter on Wednesday (July 12) to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the rising water level in the Yamuna river. The Delhi CM asked for the home minister to intervene in the matter of release of water from the Hathinikund barrage in Haryana.

article-image

