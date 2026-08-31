Yamuna Expressway Accident: 4 Killed After Speeding Trailer Breaks Divider, Crashes Into Car In Greater Noida's Jewar; VIDEOS |

Greater Noida: Four people were killed after a speeding trailer allegedly lost control, broke through the divider and crashed into a car on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida's Jewar area late Sunday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 10 pm on August 30 near the 36-km mark of the Yamuna Expressway under the Jewar police station limits. A Dial 112 call alerted authorities about a collision involving a trailer and a car.

#WATCH | Noida, UP | Four killed in an accident after a truck travelling from Noida to Agra collided with a car on the Yamuna Expressway under Jewar Police Station area. Police investigation is underway



Visuals from the spot https://t.co/jf0s7EMfLv pic.twitter.com/95rKzilw8L — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 30, 2026

Visuals of the ill-fated wrecked car have surfaced on the internet showing the severity of the crash. The vehicle can be seen completely destroyed on the driver's side, all the way to the back.

Greater Noida DCP Ravi Shankar Neem said a Baleno carrying four people was travelling from Mathura towards Noida when it was hit by the trailer, which was travelling in the opposite direction from Noida towards Agra.

#WATCH | Noida, UP | Greater Noida DCP Ravi Shankar Neem says, "At approximately 10 PM on August 30, 2026, a report was received via Dial 112 regarding a collision between a trailer and a car at the 36th-kilometer mark of the Yamuna Expressway. Upon receiving this information,… https://t.co/niPOhXVlw3 pic.twitter.com/RqpZSmnM1i — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 30, 2026

According to the DCP, the trailer broke through the median barrier on its right and entered the lane carrying traffic towards Noida before colliding with the car. The impact was reportedly severe, leaving the Baleno badly damaged and trapping its occupants inside.

The Station House Officer of Jewar reached the spot along with his team after receiving the information. Senior police officials, including the ACP Jewar, ADCP Greater Noida and DCP Neem, also reached the accident site.

Victims Trapped Inside Car After Crash

All four occupants of the car were found unconscious after the collision. Police and rescue personnel extricated them from the wreckage and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared all four dead.

Local reports said the impact was so severe that the victims were trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Rescue teams had to work to remove parts of the damaged car to recover the occupants.

Traffic Affected On Yamuna Expressway After Accident

Following the accident, traffic movement on the Yamuna Expressway was affected, with vehicles reportedly queuing up on both sides of the expressway. Police and rescue teams later began clearing the damaged vehicles and debris from the carriageway. Police later said traffic movement had returned to normal.

The bodies of the four victims have been sent for post-mortem examination. Their identities had not been established at the time of reporting, and police are working to identify them and inform their families.

The trailer and its driver are currently in police custody. A preliminary investigation indicates that the trailer losing control and crossing the divider led to the crash. However, police are investigating what caused the trailer to become uncontrollable. Further legal action is underway, police said.