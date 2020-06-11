Wrote in a public platform because nobody in Congress listens: Sanjay Jha

The unresolved top-level leadership issue is back to haunt the Congress again, after party's national spokesperson Sanjay Jha called for an organisational renewal is needed within the Congress to give the party a new lease of life.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha while replying to tweet wrote: "I hear you and understand your sentiments. We are both believers in the Congress. We need an organisational renewal, and time is slipping by. Of course there is scattered good work being done, but that will not make us robust, dynamic and successful. That’s my point."
Sanjay Jha had recently penned down a critique in form of an article in a leading daily in which he raised questions over the internal functioning of the Congress. Talking about it during an interview with HW News, Jha said that he was compelled to write the public critique.
“The reason why I was compelled to write is that there are no internal discussions happening with the kind of passion and perseverance. That should happen. I have been compelled to take a public position because no one is willing to listen to you within the party," Jha told HW News.
Earlier on June 8, Sanjay Jha had raised questions over the internal functioning of the party. Sanjay Jha pushed his view through a newspaper article, but was promptly contradicted by the party.
In the article, Jha said the party could not present an alternative narrative of governance to the people when the government has failed. Jha also said that the party was reacting to the issues, but not in a comprehensive manner.
Earlier also many party leaders, including Sandeep Dikshit and Shashi Tharoor raised questions on the change of leadership and advocated for full-time president. Sandeep Dikshit had said that the party needs a full time president and a mechanism to exchange views inside the party.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)