Wrote in a public platform because nobody in Congress listens: Sanjay Jha

The unresolved top-level leadership issue is back to haunt the Congress again, after party's national spokesperson Sanjay Jha called for an organisational renewal is needed within the Congress to give the party a new lease of life.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha while replying to tweet wrote: "I hear you and understand your sentiments. We are both believers in the Congress. We need an organisational renewal, and time is slipping by. Of course there is scattered good work being done, but that will not make us robust, dynamic and successful. That’s my point."