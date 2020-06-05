'I am very happy': Congress' Sanjay Jha recovers from coronavirus, to be under 2 week home quarantine

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said that he has recovered from coronavirus and is now under 2 week home quarantine.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "I am very happy to share that I have recovered and am now out of 2 week home quarantine. Thanks to all of you for your wonderful support and warm wishes. Self-isolation requires will power muscles; but rest assured we are born tough. God bless and take care all!"
On May 22, Sanjay Jha had revealed that he was tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic. He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all," Jha said in a tweet.
