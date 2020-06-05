'I am very happy': Congress' Sanjay Jha recovers from coronavirus, to be under 2 week home quarantine

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said that he has recovered from coronavirus and is now under 2 week home quarantine.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "I am very happy to share that I have recovered and am now out of 2 week home quarantine. Thanks to all of you for your wonderful support and warm wishes. Self-isolation requires will power muscles; but rest assured we are born tough. God bless and take care all!"