Wrong Blood Transfusion At Jodhpur Hospital Leaves Pregnant Woman With Kidney Complications | File Pic (Representational image)

Jaipur: Following the number of cases of deaths and complications of pregnant women in the past few months in Rajasthan, a gross negligence has been uncovered at Ummed Hospital of Jodhpur as well, where a pregnant woman developed kidney-related complications due to a wrong blood transfusion.

Looking at the deteriorating condition, the patient was referred to another hospital where she had to undergo dialysis. The Ummed Hospital administration has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

Preliminary reports revealed that the woman in labor and another woman with B-positive blood group shared the same name, and the negligence may have occurred because their husbands also shared the same name.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Mohan Makwana said, “Dhapu Bhil (24), a resident of Dawra Bavdi in Jodhpur district, was referred to Ummed Hospital after a normal delivery due to anemia and other problems. She was kept in the labor room where another woman named Dhapu was already there. Both of their husbands share the same name as well. Perhaps due to this confusion, Dhapu Bhil was given O-positive blood on the first day and B-positive blood on the second day, which affected her kidneys, and she was referred to the ICU at MG hospital for dialysis and is now out of danger."

The woman's husband, Kishanaram, said that she was fine the first time she was transfused blood, but her condition deteriorated after the second transfusion.

Ummed Hospital Superintendent Dr. Mohan Makwana has formed an investigation committee of five doctors, teachers, and officials, which will submit its report in three to four days.