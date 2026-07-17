15-Yr-Old National-Level Shooter Disappears After Howrah Station Sighting; Here's What CCTV Found

A 15-year-old national-level shooter, Damayanti Sen, has been reported missing since Thursday afternoon after leaving her home in Howrah. A resident of Umacharan Bhattacharjee Lane in central Howrah, she had recently been selected for the national team trials and was an active participant in West Bengal's shooting circuit. Her disappearance has prompted an intensive police search.

What exactly happened?

According to her family, Damayanti left home on Thursday afternoon to buy household items but never returned. After checking with friends, fellow shooters and relatives without success, her family lodged a missing persons complaint at the local police station. Officers have since launched an investigation into her whereabouts.

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Know what was shown in the CCTV

CCTV footage from Howrah Station captured Damayanti moving between platforms four and five on Thursday. Police said this was the last confirmed sighting of the teenager, and investigators are trying to trace her movements after that point. She was carrying her mobile phone when she left home.

Damayanti maintained a disciplined lifestyle

Her parents told investigators that Damayanti maintained a disciplined routine and trained every morning after being selected for the national team trials. They also said there had been no recent family disputes or issues that could explain her disappearance. The family remains deeply concerned as the search continues.

By Friday morning, Damayanti had still not been found, raising concern among her family, neighbours and fellow shooters. Police said they were treating the case seriously and pursuing all available leads. The missing persons investigation remains ongoing.