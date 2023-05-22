Wrestlers vs PFI: Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ready for narco test, but with a condition; check details here

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh |

The chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has responded positively to the demand for him to undergo narco-analysis to address allegations of sexual harassment. However, he has set a condition for his cooperation.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Singh stated that he is willing to undergo narco test, polygraph test, or a lie detector test, but only if wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also agree to undergo the same tests. He proposed that a press conference be held to announce the decision.

Wrestlers' protest supported farmers from Haryana

The protest against Singh has gained momentum, with farmers from Haryana joining in to show solidarity. A khap panchayat meeting in Haryana's Meham passed a resolution on Sunday demanding that Singh undergo a narco test and face legal consequences.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, among other prominent wrestlers, have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April, accusing Singh of sexual harassment and calling for his arrest.

Singh, on the other hand, has denied any wrongdoing and accused the wrestlers of conspiring against him. Following a notice from the Supreme Court, two separate police cases were registered on April 29. The police have submitted a status report to the court, stating that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the matter.

Singh wanted to retire in 2014

Later on Sunday, Singh revealed that he had intended to retire from politics in 2014 but was persuaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to continue. He stated that he had wanted to retire, but Shah insisted he stay during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh, who represents Kaiserganj as a BJP MP, has been engaging with constituents and participating in various events in his constituency in Gonda. He is seeking public support for the upcoming Chetna Maha rally scheduled for June 5 in Ayodhya. When questioned about the allegations made by the wrestlers, Singh simply remarked that anyone can choose to lie if they wish to do so.