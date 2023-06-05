Wrestlers protest: Here's What Grapplers Tweeted On Reports of Them Quitting Agitation Against Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestlers vs WFI | FPJ

Wrestler Sakshee Malik, one of the key wrestlers protesting against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, rubbished reports that she was quitting the wrestlers protest. On Monday, it was reported by a section of media that Sakshee Malik had withdrawn from the protest held by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. However, Sakshee took to Twitter and clarified that she was only joining the railway posting as part of her duty and that the "struggle for justice" would continue.

As per the tweets put out by wrestlers, Sakshee Malik said that he would be joining back her duty and that the protest will continue.

Bajrang Punia also tweeted on reports of wrestlers backing off from the protests. "The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us, Punia tweeted.

At the time of publishing this news, there was no tweet from Vignesh Phogat. However, Sakshee Malik speaking to the media channels said that none of the three wrestlers were backing off from the protests and that their struggle would continue till they get justice. The athletes had also met Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in Delhi on Saturday. However, the outcome of the meeting is not clear.

Wrestlers protest: A background

The wrestlers started their protest on January 18, 2023, levelling serious allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Leading wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malik and Vinesh Phogat gathered at the Jantar Mantar to protest and send their message across. The very same day, the sports ministry sought an explanation from the WFI in 72 hours. Babita Phogat, BJP member and a former wrestler, tells the protesting wrestlers that she would talk to the government.

The wrestlers initially tell politicians to stay away from their protests. Soon, wrestlers meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a late night meeting that carried on till the wee hours. A five member oversight committee is formed which includes ace athletes like Mary Kom as the head and Yogeshwar Dutt as a member.

May 28: Struggle intensifies

However, the wrestlers expressed unhappiness saying they were not consulted before the names on the committee was decided. On April 23, the wrestlers returned to protest at Jantar Mantar and leveled more allegations. They keep up their protest and on May 28, on the day of the new parliament building inauguration, the wrestlers hold demonstration and are briefly taken into police custody. Soon, farmers organisations and Khaps from Haryana reiterate their support for the wrestlers. After the reports claiming that Sakshee Malik had quit the protest, Malik clarified that their fight for justice will continue and that she was joining work as part of her duty.

