WR Introduces Bharat’s First Vande Metro Train Between Ahmedabad & Bhuj; Check Photos Inside

Vande Metro Train | FPJ

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Bharat’s first Vande Metro Train is being introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj Stations by Western Railway. The Vande Metro train offers a myriad of modern travelling experience. "The Vande Metro is a leap forward in commuter comfort and a catalyst for economic growth in Kutch, promising to drive job creation and boost local tourism. Vande Metro is envisioned to redefine the intercity commuting in the country" said an official.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the indigenously developed train has 12 air-conditioned coaches with centrally controlled automatic sliding doors, modular interiors, continuous LED lighting, toilets with vacuum evacuation, route map indicators, panoramic windows, CCTV, phone charging facilities and automatic smoke/fire detection with alarm system and aerosol based fire extinguishing system. It has been given advanced and improved features that enable it to reach a speed of 110 KMPH. The details of the regular run of the train is as under:

According to WR, train No. 94801 Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro will depart from Ahmedabad at 5:30 pm every day except Saturday and reach Bhuj at 11:10 pm on the same day. Regular services of this train will run with effect from 17th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 am every day except Sunday and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am on the same day. Regular services of this will run with effect from 18th September, 2024.

The seating arrangement inside Vande metro | FPJ

The interiors of the Vande Metro | FPJ

Grab rails inside vande Metro | FPJ

Seating Arrange inside Vande Metro |

Enroute this train will halt at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham & Anjar stations in both directions.

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the Vande Metro:

Speed: Vande Metro operates at a speed of 110 km/h, offering faster acceleration and deceleration to passengers. This speed advantage ensures quicker commutes and improved efficiency.

Comfort: With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, Vande Metro definitely proves to be superior than the other city metros.

Safety: Vande Metro is equipped with advanced safety systems like fire detection, and aerosol-based fire suppression, along with emergency lights, CCTV, Talk back system.

Accessibility: Designed with inclusivity in features, Vande Metro has Divyangjan-friendly toilets and a fully sealed flexible gangway.

Technology: Vande Metro incorporates cutting-edge technology, including under slung propulsion and advanced braking systems, offering a smoother ride.

Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Vande Metro offers a host of innovative features. It boasts double-leaf automatic sliding doors, similar to those in urban metro trains, and a fully sealed flexible gangway that ensures a dust-free, quiet, and rain-proof interior. The train's modular design includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets, which are a significant upgrade from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches. This modern marvel is designed to connect cities within a 150-200 km radius, providing efficient and comfortable journeys of approximately 3 to 4 hours.

Vande Metro facilitates smooth end-to-end passenger movement and reduces crowding in individual coaches. The semi-permanent couplers, similar to those on Vande Bharat trains, provide a jerk-free travel experience.

The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel, while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time. Passengers will benefit from modern amenities, including mobile charging sockets with both type-C and type-A outlets.

Salient Features of Vande Metro

• Fully Sealed Flexible Gangway

• Modular interior

• Toilets with vacuum evacuation

• Centrally controlled Double Leaf Automatic Sliding Doors

• Driver cab AC

• Regenerative braking for energy efficiency

• Underslung Propulsion

• CCTVs for safety and passenger surveillance.

• Mobile charging sockets

• Continuous LED lighting

• Route map indicator

• Synchronized 415 V Auxiliary bus system

• Passenger information & infotainment system

• Disaster lights

• Fire Detection System

• Aerosol based fire suppression system

• Battery back up for 3 hrs with LFP batteries.

• High Rise Pantograph