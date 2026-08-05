'Worst Two Hours Of My Life': Passenger Recounts Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence - VIDEO

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New Delhi: A passenger aboard Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to New Delhi, which encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday, shared the horrific experience, calling it "the worst two hours" of her life. She also said that she was not sure if she would be alive while on the plane.

Taking to X, the user claiming to be a passenger on board wrote, "Air India: Phuket - Delhi, 04.08.2026. The worst two hours of my life. Please, please, please always wear your seatbelt on a plane, even when the seatbelt sign is off."

Video captures tense moments

In the video posted by her, the cabin crew can be heard announcing, "Please fasten your seatbelt, nobody should get up," in what sounds like a panicked voice.

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She further wrote, "I saw people being thrown into the air, hitting their heads, and getting injured. For a while, I genuinely thought we weren’t going to make it. I hope everyone is okay!"

Another passenger aboard has alleged that cabin crew asked passengers not to post videos of the incident on social media, claiming it could damage the airline's reputation. The passenger also questioned the airline's handling of the emergency, alleging that injured passengers were not provided timely medical assistance after landing in Delhi.

The allegations were made by passenger Shilpi Jain, who shared a video on social media recounting her experience onboard the flight. According to Jain, she was seated in 23F when the aircraft encountered severe clear-air turbulence during cruise. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Air India said 17 people, including four crew members, sustained injuries. It said the aircraft, which had 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members on board, landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew deboarded safely. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a detailed investigation in regards to the incident.