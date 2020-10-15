'Worli to Flora Fountain is closer': Justice Chandrachud asks Republic to approach Bombay HC

The Mumbai police is presently conducting an investigation into an alleged TRP manipulation scheme that they say involved at least three TV channels. Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh had named Republic TV and two smaller TV channels - Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema - in his press conference and Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani and others have since been questioned.
Amid this, the channel had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the investigation and on Thursday, a bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud heard CFO Shiva Sundaram's plea against the summons issued by the police.
As per updates shared on Twitter by Bar and Bench, the apex Court has dismissed the petition as withdrawn, suggesting that Republic TV approach the Bombay High Court under Article 226.
"Mr. Salve, I think your client has an office in Worli and I think Worli to Flora Fountain would be the closest...You should go to Bombay HC," Justice DY Chandrachud was quoted as saying.
Justice Chandrachud also noted that the court was "concerned by the way police commissioners are giving interviews to the press these days".
This had been an issue that was brought up by senior advocate Harish Salve who is appearing for the media house. He had expressed apprehension about the ongoing probe saying "of late, there is a tendency that commissioners are giving interviews".
The Mumbai police has registered a case in the TRP scam and summoned Republic TV's chief financial officer S Sundaram for investigation. The police have already arrested owners of channels Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the case. The plea in the apex court was filed by Arg Outlier Media Private Limited which owns the Republic Media network.
(With inputs from agencies)
