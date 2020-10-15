'Worli to Flora Fountain is closer': Justice Chandrachud asks Republic to approach Bombay HC

The Mumbai police is presently conducting an investigation into an alleged TRP manipulation scheme that they say involved at least three TV channels. Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh had named Republic TV and two smaller TV channels - Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema - in his press conference and Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani and others have since been questioned.

Amid this, the channel had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the investigation and on Thursday, a bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud heard CFO Shiva Sundaram's plea against the summons issued by the police.