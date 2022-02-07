e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

World's largest and stunning snow Igloo cafe opens in Kashmir's Gulmarg; see pics

Sajad Hameed
A Outside view of World's biggest Igloo café in made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Srinagar: World's biggest snow igloo café has come up at Gulmarg, one of the Asia’s premier ski resorts situated in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 2,650 m (8,694 ft) and about 56 km from capital Srinagar. Set up by a local group of hotels on the lawns of its property in the cone-shaped valley, the igloo is 45 feet wide and 37.5 feet high from inside and can accommodate about 30 odd diners at a time. It is also said to be Asia's biggest such igloo.

Colourful crockery offsets the icy interiors, while the seats have sheepskin-style rugs casually thrown over for a rustic look.

Most visitors have been coming here to grab a selfie or two, along with some steaming cups of kahwa. It also features an ice carving in the centre of the structure.

An igloo, also known as a snow house or snow hut, is a type of shelter built of ‘suitable’ snow. Gulmarg like many other parts of the Valley received several spells of major snowfall in recent weeks and has recorded below-freezing temperatures.

Visitors sit and have drinks inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Visitors sit and have drinks inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Visitor takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Visitor takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Visitors pose inside World's biggest igloo Café made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Visitors pose inside World's biggest igloo Café made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Visitors rest inside Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Visitors rest inside Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

A couple takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

A couple takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Visitor takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Visitor takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
