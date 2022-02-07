World's largest and stunning snow Igloo cafe opens in Kashmir's Gulmarg; see pics

Srinagar: World's biggest snow igloo café has come up at Gulmarg, one of the Asia’s premier ski resorts situated in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 2,650 m (8,694 ft) and about 56 km from capital Srinagar. Set up by a local group of hotels on the lawns of its property in the cone-shaped valley, the igloo is 45 feet wide and 37.5 feet high from inside and can accommodate about 30 odd diners at a time. It is also said to be Asia's biggest such igloo.

Colourful crockery offsets the icy interiors, while the seats have sheepskin-style rugs casually thrown over for a rustic look.



Most visitors have been coming here to grab a selfie or two, along with some steaming cups of kahwa. It also features an ice carving in the centre of the structure.

An igloo, also known as a snow house or snow hut, is a type of shelter built of ‘suitable’ snow. Gulmarg like many other parts of the Valley received several spells of major snowfall in recent weeks and has recorded below-freezing temperatures.

Visitors sit and have drinks inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Visitor takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Visitors pose inside World's biggest igloo Café made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Visitors rest inside Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

A couple takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Visitor takes selfie inside World's biggest Igloo Cafe made of snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/ FPJ

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:38 PM IST