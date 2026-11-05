World's Highest Railway Station In Ladakh? India Plans Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore Rail Project At 17,244 Feet To Break China's Record | X

India is planning an ambitious 489-km Bilaspur–Manali–Leh railway project beneath the Tanglang La pass in Ladakh that could potentially create the world's highest railway station at an altitude of 17,244 feet above sea level. The proposed project, estimated to cost around Rs 1.3 lakh crore, aims to improve connectivity to the strategically important region while challenging China's record for the world's highest railway station.

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India plans world's highest railway station

India is planning one of its most ambitious railway projects in the Himalayas that could have the world's highest railway station. Currently, the world's highest railway station is Tanggula Railway Station in Tibet, China. The project, which aims to surpass China, could not only bring closure to the northern frontier but also ease connectivity. The 489-km Bilaspur–Manali–Leh rail project is expected to feature a railway station at an altitude of approximately 5,256 metres (17,244 feet) above sea level.

The proposed railway line is expected to connect the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, significantly reducing travel time and improving access to remote areas. The project is also expected to strengthen India's infrastructure in the border region, which holds considerable strategic importance.

About Tanggula Railway Station

Currently, China's Tanggula Railway Station on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway holds the distinction of being the world's highest railway station, situated at approximately 16,627 feet above sea level. If India's proposed railway project becomes a reality at the planned elevation, it could surpass this record. The Chinese station is situated at approximately 5,068 metres above sea level. India aims to create the railway station at around 5,256 metres.

Engineering challenges at extreme altitudes

However, constructing railway infrastructure at such extreme altitudes presents several engineering challenges. The region experiences harsh winters, freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall and difficult mountainous terrain. Engineers would need to develop specialised tunnels, bridges and other infrastructure to ensure safe and uninterrupted railway operations.

Benefits for tourism and local communities

The proposed connectivity is also expected to benefit local residents, tourism and economic activities in Ladakh and the surrounding areas especially. Improved rail access could make travel more convenient for tourists visiting the region's scenic landscapes, monasteries and high-altitude destinations.