Nearly 100 Kmph On Bridge Higher Than Eiffel Tower! Vande Bharat Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge For First Time | Watch Historic Moment Here

Nearly 100 Kmph On Bridge Taller Than Eiffel Tower! Vande Bharat Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge For First Time | AI-enhanced image @ANI

Reasi, J&K: In a historic first, the Vande Bharat train ran at nearly 100 kms per hour speed on the world’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Rail Bridge. The world’s highest railway arch bridge stands 359 metres above the river, making it higher than the Eiffel Tower.

The development comes after the Railway Ministry approved an increase in the maximum permissible speed on the newly constructed broad gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal.

#WATCH | Reasi, J&K | Vande Bharat train runs at near 100 kms per hour speed for the first time on the world's highest Chenab Bridge



On the 111-kilometer-long new Broad Gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Banihal under Jammu Division of Northern Railway,… pic.twitter.com/jE0wiRIBkw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

The 111-kilometre-long rail section falls under the Jammu Division of Northern Railway. Following the approval, trains on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal rail section can now operate at a maximum speed of 100 kmph.

Vande Bharat Reaches Nearly 100 Kmph On Chenab Bridge

The Vande Bharat train achieved a speed of nearly 100 kmph while crossing the Chenab Bridge in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge is recognised as the world’s highest railway bridge and is part of the ambitious rail connectivity project linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

Maximum Permissible Speed Increased To 100 Kmph

Northern Railway said that “the maximum speed of trains on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal Rail Section will now be 100 kmph,” according to an ANI report. According to Northern Railway, the Railway Ministry has approved the increase in the maximum permissible speed on the 111-kilometre-long new broad gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal under the Jammu Division of Northern Railway.

Earlier, the permissible speed on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Sangaldan section was 85 kmph, while trains could operate at up to 75 kmph between Sangaldan and Banihal.

The maximum speed of trains on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Banihal Rail Section will now be 100 kmph. On the 111-kilometer-long new Broad Gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Banihal under Jammu Division of Northern Railway, approval was granted by the… — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

Railways Ensures Safety Conditions

The speed limit was increased after the railways completed the required safety checks and ensured compliance with prescribed safety conditions. “This decision was taken after ensuring compliance with all the prescribed safety conditions by the railways prior to the speed increase,” Northern Railway said, according to ANI.

The increase in the permissible speed is expected to improve travel efficiency on the 111-kilometre rail section and further strengthen rail connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.