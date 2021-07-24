World can defeat COVID-19 pandemic by following principles of Lord Buddha: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister said the world can defeat the COVID pandemic by following the principles of Lord Buddha.

"Humanity faces a crisis today in form of COVID. Lord Buddha has become even more relevant. India has shown how we can face the greatest of challenges by walking on his path," he emphasised.

He said the principles of Buddha bind the countries together strengthening humanity.

"Today, the nations of the world are also holding each other's hands and complementing each other with the good thoughts of Buddha," added Prime Minister Modi.

This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.

It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment.