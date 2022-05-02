World Asthma Day 2022: Date, theme, significance and all you need to know about the day

World Asthma Day (WAD) (May 3, 2022) is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma, (GINA), a World Health Organization collaborative organization founded in 1993.

Significance

WAD is held each May to raise awareness of Asthma worldwide.

Although asthma cannot be cured, it is possible to manage asthma to reduce and prevent asthma attacks, also called episodes or exacerbations.

The challenge posed by this year’s theme is for international respiratory communities to work together with colleagues, patients and health care providers to identify and close the gaps in asthma care and to help implement and share innovative solutions locally and globally.

Theme

GINA has chosen ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’ as the theme for the 2022 World Asthma Day.

There are a number of gaps in asthma care which require intervention in order to reduce preventable suffering as well as the costs incurred by treating uncontrolled asthma.

Causes

The main causes of asthma are — indoor allergens (dust mites in beddings, moulds, pet dander, outdoor allergens (pollens from grass, trees and weeds), tobacco smoke (Active & Passive smoking), chemical irritants, fumes, strong odour and others.

Symptoms

The early symptoms of Asthma are — coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, early awakening, night-time symptoms, throat irritation and anxiety.

