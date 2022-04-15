Bhopal: Artificial Intelligence to be used for TB treatment in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to start treatment of tuberculosis in five districts through Artificial intelligence (AI) based x-ray interpretation software. It will be started as pilot project in five districts for which National Health Mission (NHM) has sent letter to civil surgeon–cum-medical superintendents of district hospitals and district TB officers. The letter has been sent by NHM MD Priyanka Das.

The five districts shortlisted for the purpose are Seoni, Mandla, Rajgarh, Satna and Mandsaur. Artificial intelligence is used to emulate human’s ability to customise the method of knowledge acquisition and to prioritise content based on learner's capacity, preference and knowledge gaps.

As per report, NHM has asked concerning CMHOs to send name of x-ray technician from district for training so that AI treatment based x-ray interpretation could begin in respective districts. Technicians will be imparted one -day online training. Tests of 28 kinds of diseases will be conducted.

Under TB control programme, target has been set to make state free from TB. Chhindwara, Betul, Singrauli, and Seoni recorded below 40% identification of TB patients.

According to doctors, HIV patients have low immunity, so they have chances to attract TB infection easily. TB is directly associated with respiratory problems.

Artificial intelligence can automate the laborious classification of texts and images needed to create the content of an app, thus lowering the costs. Moreover, artificial intelligence can empower the automated grading of student assessments, increasing the value of online courses and releasing time for tutors to devote to other tasks.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:30 PM IST