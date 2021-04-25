Work on control measures: Union Health Minister directs states to consider strict COVID-19 management amid surge in cases

Despite various measures being taken, the spread of the COVID-19 infection has not been able to contain yet in many states and union territories. With each passing day the cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketting. Owing to such a massive surge in cases, the Union Health Ministry has expressed urgent need for states to consider strict COVID management and to work on control measures in surge areas to bring situation under control in areas reporting higher cases.

It said that existing infrastructure may not be able to cope with this kind of surge.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and few more states have imposed strict curfews, lockdown like curbs to curb the spread of virus. Although, the count of cases haven't seen a dip.

Meanwhile, The Centre liberalised the coronavirus vaccination strategy to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments following requests from nearly all states and to unleash the "combined effort of Team India" to inoculate every adult in the earliest possible time, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

In a four-page statement posted on his Twitter handle, the minister defended the new strategy under which everyone above 18 years of age will be vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1 and hit out at those political leaders indulging in "needless politics" on the matter and spreading misinformation.