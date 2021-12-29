'Won't get votes from Muslims because we removed Article 370, built temples in Ayodha and Kashi': BJP MP Subrat Pathak ahead of UP 2022 assembly polls

Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subrat Pathak on Wednesday said that the BJP won't get votes from Muslim community because the party removed Article 370, built temples in Ayodha and Kashi and will build a temple in Mathura also.

Subrat Pathak was in Kannauj campaigning for the party ahead of polls, he also went on to say that "BJP doesn't want votes of those who support terrorism, raise pro-Pak slogans and dream of Sharia law in India."

Three weeks ago, the MP had targeted BJP's competitor party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that Owaisi is trying to become another (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah and has only one agenda another partition of the country.

Pathak claimed people at ground formed an alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Aayega toh Yogi hi (only yogi will come),” he said.

Pathak said that earlier leaders, who used to visit Madrasa wearing skull caps, have now become Hindus and have started doing temple-hopping after putting ’tilak’ on their foreheads.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of India (ECI) officials led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra today held a meeting with senior officials in Lucknow to assess the preparedness for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The UP chief secretary, district magistrates, police commissioners, deputy Inspector Generals of Police, additional chief secretary (Home), among other officials, were present at the meeting.

The Election Commission delegation is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:00 PM IST