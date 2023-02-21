e-Paper Get App
'Women's empowerment only way to ensure peace, social inclusion': Prez Murmu at Women's World Summit 2023 in UAE

"In today’s India, women are acquiring the centre-stage of every discourse and decision-making to build a future-ready society."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
President of India Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo
President of India Droupdai Murmu on Tuesday said that women's empowerment is the only way to ensure peace, social inclusion and prosperity in the world, reported news agency ANI. 

Speaking at Women's World Summit 2023 in UAE's Abu Dhabi through a video message she said, "India has always been at the forefront of promoting gender respect and democracy in society. Our history is full of examples of women taking up leadership roles. In fact, the Indian scriptures have laid great stress on respect for women. I quote here one such example, which says ‘Yatra Naryastu Pujyante Ramante tatra’ meaning wherever women are given due respect, even the Gods like to live there." 

She further said that, "In India, women have occupied all prominent positions including the President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament. In today’s India, women are acquiring the centre-stage of every discourse and decision-making to build a future-ready society."

Women’s empowerment in focus

Emphasising on the focus areas of her Presidency Murmu said, "Women’s empowerment is one of the focus areas of our Presidency, for which we wish to lay special emphasis on three aspects- First, promoting women’s leadership at all levels including at the grassroots level. Second, encouraging women’s entrepreneurship. Third, ensuring women’s education, as it is the key to women’s empowerment and equal participation in the workforce."

Prominent people from more than 100 countries present at the event

The UAE is hosting the international conference ‘Global Women Summit 2023’ in Abu Dhabi highlighting the role of female leadership in establishing peace, social integration and driving prosperity.

As per ANI, stateswomen, leaders, entrepreneurs, social activists, cultural personalities, scholars, and more are from more than 100 countries are attending the summit.

(With inputs from ANI)

