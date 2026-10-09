Women Cops Molested, Injured During Rahul Gandhi-Led Protest, Solicitor General Tells Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday alleged before the Supreme Court that women police personnel were molested and injured during a Congress protest led by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi earlier this week.

“Please see visuals from two days ago. Lady police officers have been molested and injured,” Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. He added that police personnel were verbally abused but acted responsibly, arguing that the demonstration was unlawful as permission had not been granted.

Is he a Pervert?? LoP @RahulGandhi is clearly seen groping the woman constable of @DelhiPolice Shameless Congressis will still come out to defend him.. https://t.co/sUvOG9Atgu — Rishi Kalia 🇮🇳 (@rkalia80) October 7, 2026

The allegations relate to Wednesday's protest by INDIA bloc MPs, who were stopped by police while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar. The opposition leaders were protesting alleged “vote chori” and demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The BJP had subsequently accused Gandhi of pushing and inappropriately touching a woman police officer during a confrontation on Ashoka Road. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video clip on X, while party leader Gaurav Bhatia demanded an apology. The Congress had not immediately responded to the allegations.

Mehta made the submissions during a hearing on petitions challenging restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of a separate protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on October 10.

The Supreme Court emphasised that the right to protest must be balanced against the public's right to move freely and access essential services.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the police action appeared disproportionate based on the material presented before the court. Lawyers representing the petitioners raised concerns over metro station closures, train cancellations, border checks and alleged restrictions on hotel bookings.

The bench sought the relevant police order to examine the scope and legality of the restrictions. It also indicated that protests could be regulated through attendance limits and safeguards, while making clear that highways could not be blocked.