Women Chant 'Modi Nahi Jayenge' During Prime Minister's Banaskantha Visit | Video | ANI

Banaskantha (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several women during his visit to the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm in Gujarat’s Banaskantha on Friday, where a group of women chanted, “Modi will not leave” during a group photograph.

The women raised the slogan “Modi nahi jayenge” while posing for a group photograph with the Prime Minister.

The BBBRC at Bhildi is a state-of-the-art facility spread across 127 acres and established as a Centre of Excellence.

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The facility aims to strengthen bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies. It will be the country's first facility of its kind dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10–20 times.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present at the event.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in Banaskantha. He also released the 24th instalment under PM-KISAN, amounting to Rs 19,000 crore

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur. The plants will have cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively.

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Among the major infrastructure projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2A (Airport Extension) and Phase-2B (GIFT City Extension).

Phase-2A will cover over 6 km with five stations from Koteshwar Road to the Airport, while Phase-2B will span over 3.3 km with three stations from GIFT City to Shahpur.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation and strengthening of the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road (State Highway-41) from four lanes to eight lanes at an estimated cost of around Rs 2,600 crore. The project is expected to improve connectivity between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone for 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi Centres and inaugurate 361 completed centres in Gujarat. The initiative, involving an investment of Rs 800 crore, is expected to benefit more than four lakh people.

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PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation 521 projects completed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, involving a total project cost of around Rs 4,950 crore. These include cold storage facilities, cold chains, warehouses, silos, polyhouses, greenhouses and integrated processing facilities.

Other scheduled programmes include the inauguration of the expanded potato processing plant at Sanadar and the commissioning of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System for ultra-high-temperature products at Palanpur.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)