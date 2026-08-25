Woman Suffers 12+ Stitches After Ceiling Fan Falls On Her At Jaipur SMS Hospital - VIDEO

A 59-year-old woman was injured after a ceiling fan fell on her head at the ENT ward of Charak Bhawan at Jaipur's SMS Hospital on Monday evening. The woman, identified as Renu from Karauli, suffered a serious head injury and required more than 12 stitches.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred around 6 pm when Renu was sitting on a table beside the bed of her sister, Santosh, who had undergone an ear operation at the hospital. The ceiling fan suddenly came crashing down, leaving Renu bleeding from her head and causing panic among patients and relatives in the ward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the family, they waited for around 10-15 minutes for medical assistance. Nursing staff subsequently called an ambulance, which arrived nearly half an hour after the incident and took Renu to the trauma centre.

Doctors at the trauma centre stitched her wound but did not admit her. She was reportedly advised to be admitted to the Medicine Department, but was eventually sent back to the ENT ward. The family was told that a doctor from the Medicine Department would examine her and decide on further treatment.

However, according to the family, no doctor had examined Renu until 11 am on Tuesday.

The incident has raised questions over the hospital's maintenance and electrical safety arrangements. Despite attempts, officials responsible for maintenance, including JEN Shakti Singh, reportedly avoided commenting on the incident.

The accident comes weeks after plaster from the ceiling of a women's hospital in Sujangarh fell on a woman on August 4, leaving her with two stitches.