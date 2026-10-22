 Woman Slaps Father-in-Law In Busy Market Over Gossip In UP's Ferozabad - VIDEO
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HomeIndiaWoman Slaps Father-in-Law In Busy Market Over Gossip In UP's Ferozabad - VIDEO

Woman Slaps Father-in-Law In Busy Market Over Gossip In UP's Ferozabad - VIDEO

The incident caused a stir in the area, with several people gathering to witness the altercation. The video surfaced on social media, bringing the incident into the spotlight.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Woman Slaps Father-in-Law In Busy Market Over Gossip In UP's Ferozabad - VIDEO

A woman slapped her father-in-law in a crowded market near the bus stand in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Thursday, triggering a commotion as onlookers gathered at the spot. A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly upset with her father-in-law over claims that he had spoken about her behind her back. The disagreement reportedly escalated into a heated argument, during which she grabbed his collar and began slapping him in full public view.

The incident caused a stir in the area, with several people gathering to witness the altercation. The video surfaced on social media, bringing the incident into the spotlight.

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Firozabad Police said in a post on X that no written complaint had been received at the local police station in connection with the incident.

"Further legal action will be taken based on an investigation of the video," the police said.

The police are examining the viral footage and verifying the facts surrounding the incident. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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