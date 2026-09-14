Woman Posing As Delhi Cop Refuses To Pay Salon Bill, Intimidates Operator; Police Recover Dues | Representational Image

The Delhi Police swiftly acted against a woman accused of posing as a police officer and allegedly refusing to pay for services at a beauty salon in the Rup Nagar area.

The woman claimed to be associated with the force and allegedly misbehaved with the salon operator after availing services. She also reportedly intimidated the operator by invoking the name of the Delhi Police.

The salon operator said the woman had spent several hours at the establishment and, after getting the services, refused to make the payment. She allegedly continued to threaten and intimidate the operator while claiming to be from the Delhi Police.

The team from the Rup Nagar Police Station of Delhi Police @DcpNorthDelhi swiftly took action against the accused who, claiming to be a police officer, misbehaved with the beauty parlor operator and got the woman's money refunded. The beauty parlor operator expresses her gratitude to the police for the prompt action and assistance.

Following the incident, the Rup Nagar Police Station team, under SHO Ramesh Kaushik, took swift action against the accused. The police intervened and ensured that the salon operator received the money that was withheld.

The operator expressed her gratitude towards the Delhi Police for responding promptly and resolving the matter within hours.